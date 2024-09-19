Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.75

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 2097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.