Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 7,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 41,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Mitsubishi Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

