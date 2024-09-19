Mittelman Wealth Management Acquires 235 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mittelman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

DIS opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

