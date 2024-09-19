Mittelman Wealth Management Buys Shares of 7,441 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

