Mittelman Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mittelman Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $233.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $238.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

