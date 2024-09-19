Mittelman Wealth Management Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mittelman Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,795 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after acquiring an additional 313,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares during the period.

VFH stock opened at $109.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.13.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

