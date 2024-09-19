Mittelman Wealth Management Has $13.08 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mittelman Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Thomist Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 56,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $516.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $522.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

