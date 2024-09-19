Mittelman Wealth Management Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Mittelman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $60.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.