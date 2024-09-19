Mittelman Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,348 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 10.0% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 45,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 415,675 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 215,044 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 43,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,527,952 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $171,168,000 after buying an additional 29,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $635.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.02.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $74,215,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 610,843,318 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,610,048.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,205,423 shares of company stock valued at $788,845,411. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

