Mizuho Begins Coverage on Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TALO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

TALO stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 306,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,082,396. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,769,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,270,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

