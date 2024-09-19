Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $4.06

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $3.95. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 167,282 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,482,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 488,978 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $943,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,391,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 234,972 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 131,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 105,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

