Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $4.06

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $3.95. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 167,282 shares traded.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
