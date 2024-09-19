MLP (ETR:MLP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.69

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €5.69 ($6.32) and traded as low as €5.49 ($6.10). MLP shares last traded at €5.51 ($6.12), with a volume of 3,576 shares.

MLP Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.79. The company has a market cap of $619.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 98.06, a current ratio of 240.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44.

About MLP

(Get Free Report)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.