Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Shares Up 13.3%

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 124,465,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 371% from the average session volume of 26,415,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The stock has a market cap of £9.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.41.

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

