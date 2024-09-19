Mobileye Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 36,669 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 52% compared to the average volume of 24,146 call options.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $437,842,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 807.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,552 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $148,924,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fox Advisors cut Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 0.08. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

