Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Trading Up 0.7%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 137.29 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.80). 63,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 193,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.79).

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £157.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,137.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.84.

About Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

