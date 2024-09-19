Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 7% Higher

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.09 and last traded at $74.00. 2,216,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,228,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Moderna Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.27.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,442,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,665,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,158 shares of company stock worth $11,167,312 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 953.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

