Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ MBRX opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.