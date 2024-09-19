Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Sets New 12-Month High at $432.00

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 432 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.67), with a volume of 356765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 416.50 ($5.50).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.66) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £798.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1,983.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 387.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 329.25.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

