Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Sets New 12-Month High at $432.00

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 432 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.67), with a volume of 356765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 416.50 ($5.50).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.66) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures Trading Up 3.1 %
Molten Ventures Company Profile
Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Molten Ventures
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Viking Therapeutics Is Having a Year to Remember: Time to Buy?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Leverage Proven Stock Factors With These Top 3 Smart Beta ETFs
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Spread Your Bets: Winning the AI Race With Energy ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.