monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $272.85

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $272.85 and last traded at $271.48, with a volume of 42378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNDY. Loop Capital boosted their price target on monday.com from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded monday.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.12 and a 200-day moving average of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 687.29, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in monday.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,299,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,573,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 12.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,665,000 after acquiring an additional 84,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

