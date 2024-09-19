Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lifted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. TD Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
