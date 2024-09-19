MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 15,320 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.17.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $220.69 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.41. The company has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

