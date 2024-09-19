MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MDB shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total transaction of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at $330,048,394.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,005 shares of company stock worth $8,082,746 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,237,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in MongoDB by 156.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,497,000 after buying an additional 100,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $280.11 on Thursday. MongoDB has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.85 and its 200-day moving average is $299.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.68 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

