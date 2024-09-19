Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Raised by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

MPWR stock opened at $860.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $859.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $774.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

