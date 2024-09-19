Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198.60 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 202.50 ($2.68). 713,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,087,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203 ($2.68).

MOON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moonpig Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.58) to GBX 220 ($2.91) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 265 ($3.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.50) to GBX 280 ($3.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31. The stock has a market cap of £707.05 million, a PE ratio of 2,050.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 179.83.

In related news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 614,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.40), for a total value of £1,117,867.66 ($1,476,707.61). In other Moonpig Group news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 614,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £1,117,867.66 ($1,476,707.61). Also, insider Andy MacKinnon sold 9,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £19,489.35 ($25,745.51). Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

