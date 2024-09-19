Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $2,266,099.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,665.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,051. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $150.73 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

