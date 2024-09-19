Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 392 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $184,171,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 733,749 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

