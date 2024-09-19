Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 579.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 128,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 109,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMT opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,624.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,062.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

