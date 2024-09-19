Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 684 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $96.17 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.