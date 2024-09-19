Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWI Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% during the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,042,000 after buying an additional 257,022 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,688,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,812,000 after acquiring an additional 384,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 204,606 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

