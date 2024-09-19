Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $137.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.43. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
