Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $761,000 Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Danaos by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Danaos by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Danaos Stock Performance

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $98.25.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.04 by ($0.26). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 58.15%. The business had revenue of $246.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

