Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $776,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

GEHC opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

