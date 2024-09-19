Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 646,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AES during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AES by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,132,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,084,000 after acquiring an additional 444,252 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,271,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 168,348 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

