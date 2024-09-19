Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $843,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,138,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,546,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $179,863,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,393,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,297,857 shares of company stock valued at $840,653,193. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average is $124.34. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

