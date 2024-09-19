Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $858,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,282.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,111.30.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,705. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,138.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,129.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,029.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

