Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 694,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,965 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,135,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,348,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $66.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.