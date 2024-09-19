Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $687.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.12.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

