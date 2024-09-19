Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SUN opened at $53.94 on Thursday. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.8756 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 77.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

