Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

