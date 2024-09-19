Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. SWS Partners increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 198,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,711,000 after buying an additional 1,030,338 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $50.70 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $50.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

