Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after buying an additional 699,615 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38,505.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 696,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,858,000 after acquiring an additional 694,630 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,361,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 428.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 501,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 406,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after purchasing an additional 395,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $436.58 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $448.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.65.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.