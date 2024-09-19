Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $130.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.65.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Yum! Brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,955,351.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,955,351.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,629 shares of company stock worth $13,888,443. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.