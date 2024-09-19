Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.74

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 25414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.36. The stock has a market cap of C$363.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,930.00. Insiders bought 99,100 shares of company stock worth $528,608 in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

