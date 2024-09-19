Morguard (TSE:MRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.84

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$122.84 and last traded at C$122.84, with a volume of 6026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$118.50.

Morguard Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.63.

Morguard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.19%.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in property ownership, development, and investment advisory services in Canada and the United States. It operates in four segments: Multi-Suite Residential, Retail, Office, and Hotel. The company offers real estate management and advisory services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

