Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $51.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $67,253,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Mplx by 4,274.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 811,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 792,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Mplx by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after acquiring an additional 639,851 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,200,000 after acquiring an additional 574,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after acquiring an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

