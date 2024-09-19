MQS Management LLC Acquires 31,140 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,140 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in British American Tobacco by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 131.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

