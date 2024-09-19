MQS Management LLC Acquires 36,768 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,768 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 16,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.3698 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

