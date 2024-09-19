MQS Management LLC Buys 11,008 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 65,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.2% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 84,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 28,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.59.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

