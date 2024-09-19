MQS Management LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 194.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,222,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,199,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,771,000 after purchasing an additional 870,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $57,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,248,000 after buying an additional 226,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,356,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $103.79 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

