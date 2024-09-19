MQS Management LLC Increases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,111,000. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $82,700,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,462,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.17.

TDY stock opened at $426.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $415.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.23. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

